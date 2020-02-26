All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3118 Glen Spring Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3118 Glen Spring Dr

3118 Glen Spring Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Glen Spring Dr, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until the 31st of January. Apply Now!

Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 01/31/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 8832716077

Address - 3118 Glen Spring Dr Kingwood TX 77339

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2z7qHLt

Visit the following link to schedule a self showing

renter.rently.com/properties/687562

Note : Please go the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property . It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

Visit the following link to take a virtual tour

www.tourfactory.com/2097485

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

Freshly remodeled by RHSS Rentals, this Kingwood , TX home has 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and offers 1,763 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

Please note that this property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA).
HOA application fee (and HOA security deposit, if applicable) may need to be paid by the RHSS-approved tenant, which is reimbursable upon presentation of receipt.
Upon submission of all requirements requested by the HOA, the HOA may take up to 30 days to review a tenant's application.
Move in date is subject to final review and approval of governing HOA. Additional information may be required.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: NeighborHOOD & Commercial REO Real Estate Services, LLC
Broker Name: Ronald Hood
Contact Number: (713)-826-6293
Email Address: neighborhoodreoalt@gmail.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2z7qHLt

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Glen Spring Dr have any available units?
3118 Glen Spring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Glen Spring Dr have?
Some of 3118 Glen Spring Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Glen Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Glen Spring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Glen Spring Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 Glen Spring Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3118 Glen Spring Dr offer parking?
No, 3118 Glen Spring Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3118 Glen Spring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Glen Spring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Glen Spring Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3118 Glen Spring Dr has a pool.
Does 3118 Glen Spring Dr have accessible units?
No, 3118 Glen Spring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Glen Spring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Glen Spring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
