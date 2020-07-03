All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3118 Brookdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3118 Brookdale Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:09 AM

3118 Brookdale Drive

3118 Brookdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3118 Brookdale Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Kingwood has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Brookdale Drive have any available units?
3118 Brookdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Brookdale Drive have?
Some of 3118 Brookdale Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Brookdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Brookdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Brookdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 Brookdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3118 Brookdale Drive offer parking?
No, 3118 Brookdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3118 Brookdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Brookdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Brookdale Drive have a pool?
No, 3118 Brookdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Brookdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3118 Brookdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Brookdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Brookdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln
Houston, TX 77086
Tuscany Park Apartments
1901 Augusta Drive
Houston, TX 77057
3000 Sage
3000 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Bellaire Wood Apartments
5414 Elm St
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston