Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3115 Tilmon LN
3115 Tilson Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3115 Tilson Lane, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Brand new build by DR Horton. Available for rent 12/15/2018. Pets allowed, 1 dog under 25 lbs, no cats. Non-smokers only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3115 Tilmon LN have any available units?
3115 Tilmon LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3115 Tilmon LN currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Tilmon LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Tilmon LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 Tilmon LN is pet friendly.
Does 3115 Tilmon LN offer parking?
No, 3115 Tilmon LN does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Tilmon LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Tilmon LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Tilmon LN have a pool?
No, 3115 Tilmon LN does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Tilmon LN have accessible units?
No, 3115 Tilmon LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Tilmon LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Tilmon LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Tilmon LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Tilmon LN does not have units with air conditioning.
