All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3115 Same Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3115 Same Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:52 PM

3115 Same Way

3115 Same Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3115 Same Way, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for showings on Saturday 3/14. Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath one-story home zoned to Kingwood schools! Convenient to major roads/highways and to shopping and dining and has Never Flooded! Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Same Way have any available units?
3115 Same Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Same Way have?
Some of 3115 Same Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Same Way currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Same Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Same Way pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Same Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3115 Same Way offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Same Way offers parking.
Does 3115 Same Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Same Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Same Way have a pool?
No, 3115 Same Way does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Same Way have accessible units?
No, 3115 Same Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Same Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Same Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Square Tower
777 Preston St
Houston, TX 77002
Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
425 Emerson
425 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Southmore
5280 Caroline St
Houston, TX 77004
Bankside Village
6425 Bankside Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Toro Place
12101 Fondren
Houston, TX 77035

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston