3115 Same Way

Ready for showings on Saturday 3/14. Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath one-story home zoned to Kingwood schools! Convenient to major roads/highways and to shopping and dining and has Never Flooded! Ready for immediate move-in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
