Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3114 Brookdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3114 Brookdale
3114 Brookdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3114 Brookdale Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enclosed backyard that is perfect for summer bbqs. Apart of the ELm Grove Village -Housing Association.
This is a single family home located in Elm Grove Village in Kingwood, Texas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3114 Brookdale have any available units?
3114 Brookdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3114 Brookdale have?
Some of 3114 Brookdale's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3114 Brookdale currently offering any rent specials?
3114 Brookdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 Brookdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 Brookdale is pet friendly.
Does 3114 Brookdale offer parking?
Yes, 3114 Brookdale offers parking.
Does 3114 Brookdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 Brookdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 Brookdale have a pool?
No, 3114 Brookdale does not have a pool.
Does 3114 Brookdale have accessible units?
Yes, 3114 Brookdale has accessible units.
Does 3114 Brookdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 Brookdale has units with dishwashers.
