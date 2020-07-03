3114 Brookdale

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enclosed backyard that is perfect for summer bbqs. Apart of the ELm Grove Village -Housing Association.

This is a single family home located in Elm Grove Village in Kingwood, Texas