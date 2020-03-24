3111 Heritage Creek Ter

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!

Traditional, Elegant home located in a beautifully manicured, gated community in the Heights area. Great floor plan! Quality amenities include hardwood floors, designer ceramic tile, granite countertops, large custom kitchen cabinets, GE profile appliances, glass block windows, niches for artwork, whirlpool tub, master with two large closets, double pane windows, gas fireplace, double crown molding & a bonus room or gameroom on the third floor with full bathroom. Water is included.