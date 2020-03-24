All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:13 AM

3111 Heritage Creek Ter

3111 Heritage Creek Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Heritage Creek Terrace, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!
Traditional, Elegant home located in a beautifully manicured, gated community in the Heights area. Great floor plan! Quality amenities include hardwood floors, designer ceramic tile, granite countertops, large custom kitchen cabinets, GE profile appliances, glass block windows, niches for artwork, whirlpool tub, master with two large closets, double pane windows, gas fireplace, double crown molding & a bonus room or gameroom on the third floor with full bathroom. Water is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Heritage Creek Ter have any available units?
3111 Heritage Creek Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Heritage Creek Ter have?
Some of 3111 Heritage Creek Ter's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Heritage Creek Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Heritage Creek Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Heritage Creek Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Heritage Creek Ter is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Heritage Creek Ter offer parking?
No, 3111 Heritage Creek Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3111 Heritage Creek Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Heritage Creek Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Heritage Creek Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3111 Heritage Creek Ter has a pool.
Does 3111 Heritage Creek Ter have accessible units?
No, 3111 Heritage Creek Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Heritage Creek Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Heritage Creek Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

