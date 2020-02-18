All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3100 Travis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3100 Travis St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

3100 Travis St

3100 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5765616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Travis St have any available units?
3100 Travis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3100 Travis St currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Travis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Travis St pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Travis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3100 Travis St offer parking?
No, 3100 Travis St does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Travis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Travis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Travis St have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Travis St has a pool.
Does 3100 Travis St have accessible units?
No, 3100 Travis St does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Travis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Travis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Travis St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 Travis St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Gables Tanglewood
5740 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77057
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Northlake Manor
6910 Old North Belt Dr
Houston, TX 77396
Tuscany Gate Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston