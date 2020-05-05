Rent Calculator
3100 Jeanetta Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:21 PM
3100 Jeanetta Street
3100 Jeanetta Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3100 Jeanetta Street, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3100 Jeanetta Street have any available units?
3100 Jeanetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3100 Jeanetta Street have?
Some of 3100 Jeanetta Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3100 Jeanetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Jeanetta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Jeanetta Street pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Jeanetta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3100 Jeanetta Street offer parking?
No, 3100 Jeanetta Street does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Jeanetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Jeanetta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Jeanetta Street have a pool?
No, 3100 Jeanetta Street does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Jeanetta Street have accessible units?
No, 3100 Jeanetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Jeanetta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Jeanetta Street has units with dishwashers.
