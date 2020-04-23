309 Hutcheson Street

Amenities
ALL BILLS PAID Studios and 1 bedroom apartments available for rent with laundry room on site! Great view of downtown from 2nd floor.
Completely remodeled East Downtown apartment is less than 2.5 miles from UH Downtown Campus , less than 2 miles from UH main campus, less than 2 miles from Minute Maid Park & 1 block from Greenline light rail on Harrisburg. Walking distance from Sigma Brewing Company.
Green space in back for pets and patio with grilling area.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.