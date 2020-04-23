All apartments in Houston
309 Hutcheson Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:11 PM

309 Hutcheson Street

309 Hutcheson Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 Hutcheson Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
ALL BILLS PAID Studios and 1 bedroom apartments available for rent with laundry room on site! Great view of downtown from 2nd floor.
Completely remodeled East Downtown apartment is less than 2.5 miles from UH Downtown Campus , less than 2 miles from UH main campus, less than 2 miles from Minute Maid Park & 1 block from Greenline light rail on Harrisburg. Walking distance from Sigma Brewing Company.
Green space in back for pets and patio with grilling area.
ALL BILLS PAID Studios and 1 bedroom apartments available for rent with laundry room on site! Great view of downtown from 2nd floor.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

