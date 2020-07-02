All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

308 McGowen

308 Mcgowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 Mcgowen Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
lobby
They say we all have our super powers. It just takes time to figure what it is. You didn&rsquo;t know what yours was for years. All your friends were off shooting lightning from their fingers, flying, or being invisible and stuff. And you&hellip;..nothing. What gives right? Well no longer. You&rsquo;ve finally found your super power&hellip;.and it&rsquo;s the most epic power of everyone you know. You&rsquo;ve discovered you have the power to find the best apartment ever. It&rsquo;s like being a jedi master, but actually useful. And that tingling feeling you got when you saw this apartment&hellip;...the power is undeniable. You sense it right? It&rsquo;s pretty friggin sweet. So it&rsquo;s time to go forth and use your epic powers and move into this ultimate apartment of excellence. You may just be in time for Netflix to buy your apartment finding hero franchise series.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Stained Concrete Floors: Entry/Dining/Living/Kitchen/Study

Wood Floors: Entry/Dining/Living/Kitchen/Study

10+- Foot Ceilings

2" Faux Wood Blinds

Computer Niche with Built-In Granite Desktop

Hall/Entry Closet

Private Terrace

Downtown Views

Slab Granite Countertops with Porcelain Tile Backsplash

GE&reg; Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Undermount, Double Compartment Stainless Steel Sinks

Full-Size Microwave/Vent Hood Combination

Hardwood Cabinets with 42" Uppers

Breakfast Bar with Upgraded Pendant Lighting

Full-Size Pantry

Disposal

Dishwasher

Vegetable Sprayer

Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Custom Framed Vanity Mirrors

Oversized Garden Style Tub

Double Sinks in Master Bath

Walk-In Shower with Bench

Brushed Nickel Hardware

Hardwood Cabinets

Linen Closets

Carpeted Bedrooms and Closets

Ceiling Fan with Light in Bedrooms

Built-In Bookshelves

Walk-In Closets with Shelving

His & Her Walk-In Closets

Community Amenities

Two Saltwater Swimming Pools

Poolside Cabanas with Misters

Tanning Ledges

Lounge Seating with Fire Pit Table

BBQ Gas Grill Stations

iPod&reg; Docking Stations

Dedicated Lobby Entrance

Wi-Fi Throughout

Thermador&reg; Chef's Kitchen with Entertaining Island

Internet Caf&eacute; with Business Work Center

Complimentary Coffee Stations

Two State-of-the-Art Fitness Centers

Life Fitness Platinum Series Equipment

Bench Training with Free Weights

Resistance Training

Circuit Training

Courtyard Ideal for Entertaining

Putting Green

Ping Pong Table

Lounge Seating with Fire Pit Table

Gaming Lounge

Media/Movie Lounge

Panoramic Views of Downtown

Access-Controlled Environment with Cameras

Parking Garage with Sky Walk Access to Buildings

Guest Parking and Legal Street Parking Available

Loading Dock

Manicured Landscaping Throughout

Bark Park

Dry Cleaning Service

Having trouble finding a new apartment?

Hello! We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re cool apartment locator people. We&rsquo;re cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that&rsquo;s not important. We help people find apartments. And we&rsquo;re free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you&rsquo;re looking for! We&rsquo;ll make it all easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 McGowen have any available units?
308 McGowen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 McGowen have?
Some of 308 McGowen's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 McGowen currently offering any rent specials?
308 McGowen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 McGowen pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 McGowen is pet friendly.
Does 308 McGowen offer parking?
Yes, 308 McGowen offers parking.
Does 308 McGowen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 McGowen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 McGowen have a pool?
Yes, 308 McGowen has a pool.
Does 308 McGowen have accessible units?
Yes, 308 McGowen has accessible units.
Does 308 McGowen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 McGowen has units with dishwashers.

