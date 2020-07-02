308 McGowen

Amenities
They say we all have our super powers. It just takes time to figure what it is. You didn’t know what yours was for years. All your friends were off shooting lightning from their fingers, flying, or being invisible and stuff. And you…..nothing. What gives right? Well no longer. You’ve finally found your super power….and it’s the most epic power of everyone you know. You’ve discovered you have the power to find the best apartment ever. It’s like being a jedi master, but actually useful. And that tingling feeling you got when you saw this apartment…...the power is undeniable. You sense it right? It’s pretty friggin sweet. So it’s time to go forth and use your epic powers and move into this ultimate apartment of excellence. You may just be in time for Netflix to buy your apartment finding hero franchise series.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stained Concrete Floors: Entry/Dining/Living/Kitchen/Study
Wood Floors: Entry/Dining/Living/Kitchen/Study
10+- Foot Ceilings
2" Faux Wood Blinds
Computer Niche with Built-In Granite Desktop
Hall/Entry Closet
Private Terrace
Downtown Views
Slab Granite Countertops with Porcelain Tile Backsplash
GE® Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Undermount, Double Compartment Stainless Steel Sinks
Full-Size Microwave/Vent Hood Combination
Hardwood Cabinets with 42" Uppers
Breakfast Bar with Upgraded Pendant Lighting
Full-Size Pantry
Disposal
Dishwasher
Vegetable Sprayer
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice Maker
Custom Framed Vanity Mirrors
Oversized Garden Style Tub
Double Sinks in Master Bath
Walk-In Shower with Bench
Brushed Nickel Hardware
Hardwood Cabinets
Linen Closets
Carpeted Bedrooms and Closets
Ceiling Fan with Light in Bedrooms
Built-In Bookshelves
Walk-In Closets with Shelving
His & Her Walk-In Closets
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Two Saltwater Swimming Pools
Poolside Cabanas with Misters
Tanning Ledges
Lounge Seating with Fire Pit Table
BBQ Gas Grill Stations
iPod® Docking Stations
Dedicated Lobby Entrance
Wi-Fi Throughout
Thermador® Chef's Kitchen with Entertaining Island
Internet Café with Business Work Center
Complimentary Coffee Stations
Two State-of-the-Art Fitness Centers
Life Fitness Platinum Series Equipment
Bench Training with Free Weights
Resistance Training
Circuit Training
Courtyard Ideal for Entertaining
Putting Green
Ping Pong Table
Lounge Seating with Fire Pit Table
Gaming Lounge
Media/Movie Lounge
Panoramic Views of Downtown
Access-Controlled Environment with Cameras
Parking Garage with Sky Walk Access to Buildings
Guest Parking and Legal Street Parking Available
Loading Dock
Manicured Landscaping Throughout
Bark Park
Dry Cleaning Service
------------------------------------------------
