3065 Walnut Bend Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
3065 Walnut Bend Lane
3065 Walnut Bend Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3065 Walnut Bend Lane, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
3 bedroom Apartment, washer dryer hookups in between Westheimer and Richmond
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23492
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4582804)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3065 Walnut Bend Lane have any available units?
3065 Walnut Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3065 Walnut Bend Lane have?
Some of 3065 Walnut Bend Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3065 Walnut Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3065 Walnut Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 Walnut Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3065 Walnut Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3065 Walnut Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3065 Walnut Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 3065 Walnut Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3065 Walnut Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 Walnut Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3065 Walnut Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 3065 Walnut Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 3065 Walnut Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 Walnut Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3065 Walnut Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
