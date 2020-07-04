All apartments in Houston
3038 Creek Manor Drive
3038 Creek Manor Drive

3038 Creek Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3038 Creek Manor Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely one story home with four bedrooms. All bedrooms have wood look tile floors. The family room is in the center of the home with view of back yard. A formal dining room could also be used as an additional living space. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. The master suite is at the back of the home. The master bath has a separate tub and shower and double sinks. This home did not flood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 Creek Manor Drive have any available units?
3038 Creek Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3038 Creek Manor Drive have?
Some of 3038 Creek Manor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 Creek Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3038 Creek Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 Creek Manor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3038 Creek Manor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3038 Creek Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3038 Creek Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 3038 Creek Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3038 Creek Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 Creek Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 3038 Creek Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3038 Creek Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3038 Creek Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 Creek Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3038 Creek Manor Drive has units with dishwashers.

