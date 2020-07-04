3038 Creek Manor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely one story home with four bedrooms. All bedrooms have wood look tile floors. The family room is in the center of the home with view of back yard. A formal dining room could also be used as an additional living space. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. The master suite is at the back of the home. The master bath has a separate tub and shower and double sinks. This home did not flood.