3030 Misty Park Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3030 Misty Park Dr.

3030 Misty Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Misty Park Dr, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- One of kind, patio style home w/ huge master bedroom in Houston's West side near Richmond and Eldridge. Home was recently remodeled with new neutral paint, stainless steel appliances, and new tile flooring in the bedrooms. Kitchen has spacious island w/ cooktop & granite counter tops.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3616857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Misty Park Dr. have any available units?
3030 Misty Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Misty Park Dr. have?
Some of 3030 Misty Park Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Misty Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Misty Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Misty Park Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Misty Park Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Misty Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Misty Park Dr. offers parking.
Does 3030 Misty Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Misty Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Misty Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 3030 Misty Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Misty Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3030 Misty Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Misty Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Misty Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

