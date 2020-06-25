All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3022 Junction Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3022 Junction Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3022 Junction Drive

3022 Junction Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3022 Junction Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Junction Drive have any available units?
3022 Junction Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3022 Junction Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Junction Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Junction Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 Junction Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3022 Junction Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3022 Junction Drive offers parking.
Does 3022 Junction Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Junction Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Junction Drive have a pool?
No, 3022 Junction Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Junction Drive have accessible units?
No, 3022 Junction Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Junction Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 Junction Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 Junction Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 Junction Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Eighteen25 Downtown
1825 San Jacinto St
Houston, TX 77002
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Broadstone Skyline
707 Saulnier St
Houston, TX 77002
Mayfair Park
7450 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston