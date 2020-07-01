Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:59 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1
3019 1/2 Truxillo St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3019 1/2 Truxillo St, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Small 8 unit property located minutes away from TSU. Great for students. Minutes away from UH, Midtown, Montrose and Downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have any available units?
3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 offers parking.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have a pool?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
