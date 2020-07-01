All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:59 PM

3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1

3019 1/2 Truxillo St · No Longer Available
Location

3019 1/2 Truxillo St, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Small 8 unit property located minutes away from TSU. Great for students. Minutes away from UH, Midtown, Montrose and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have any available units?
3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 offers parking.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have a pool?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3019 1/2 Truxillo St. - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

