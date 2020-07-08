All apartments in Houston
3015 Lightstar Drive

3015 Lightstar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Lightstar Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Lightstar Drive have any available units?
3015 Lightstar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3015 Lightstar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Lightstar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Lightstar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 Lightstar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3015 Lightstar Drive offer parking?
No, 3015 Lightstar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3015 Lightstar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Lightstar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Lightstar Drive have a pool?
No, 3015 Lightstar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Lightstar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3015 Lightstar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Lightstar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 Lightstar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 Lightstar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 Lightstar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

