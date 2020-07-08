3015 Lightstar Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.