3014 W Lake Crescent Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Stunning and completely renovated home with breathtaking views of Kingwood Lakes. Plumbing lines completely replaced with PEX. Nestled in a small cul-de-sac with lush landscaping. Enjoy the spacious sun room with open views of the water. Kitchen features quartz countertops, Kenmore stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Living room features an open concept and a gas log fireplace perfect for entertaining. Other upgrades include exterior and interior doors, fresh interior and exterior paint, water heater, all fans, lights, outlets, chandeliers, and switches interior and exterior, breaker box, outdoor underground drainage. Don't miss out on this beauty!