Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3014 W Lake Crescent Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3014 W Lake Crescent Drive

3014 Summit Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Summit Lake Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Stunning and completely renovated home with breathtaking views of Kingwood Lakes. Plumbing lines completely replaced with PEX. Nestled in a small cul-de-sac with lush landscaping. Enjoy the spacious sun room with open views of the water. Kitchen features quartz countertops, Kenmore stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Living room features an open concept and a gas log fireplace perfect for entertaining. Other upgrades include exterior and interior doors, fresh interior and exterior paint, water heater, all fans, lights, outlets, chandeliers, and switches interior and exterior, breaker box, outdoor underground drainage. Don't miss out on this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive have any available units?
3014 W Lake Crescent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive have?
Some of 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3014 W Lake Crescent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive offers parking.
Does 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive have a pool?
No, 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive has accessible units.
Does 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 W Lake Crescent Drive has units with dishwashers.

