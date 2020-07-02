All apartments in Houston
3014 Junction Drive

3014 Junction Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Junction Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, two-story home. Open plan offers a view of family and dining room from the kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Junction Drive have any available units?
3014 Junction Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3014 Junction Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Junction Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Junction Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 Junction Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3014 Junction Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3014 Junction Drive offers parking.
Does 3014 Junction Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Junction Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Junction Drive have a pool?
No, 3014 Junction Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Junction Drive have accessible units?
No, 3014 Junction Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Junction Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 Junction Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 Junction Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 Junction Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

