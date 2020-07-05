Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3013 La Estancia Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3013 La Estancia Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3013 La Estancia Ln
3013 La Estancia Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3013 La Estancia Ln, Houston, TX 77093
Eastex - Jensen
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5/2 with Refrigerator Included! -
(RLNE4671683)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3013 La Estancia Ln have any available units?
3013 La Estancia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3013 La Estancia Ln have?
Some of 3013 La Estancia Ln's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3013 La Estancia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3013 La Estancia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 La Estancia Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 La Estancia Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3013 La Estancia Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3013 La Estancia Ln offers parking.
Does 3013 La Estancia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 La Estancia Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 La Estancia Ln have a pool?
No, 3013 La Estancia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3013 La Estancia Ln have accessible units?
No, 3013 La Estancia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 La Estancia Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 La Estancia Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Beverly Hill Patio Homes
6353 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77057
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77099
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston