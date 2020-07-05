All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3013 La Estancia Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3013 La Estancia Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3013 La Estancia Ln

3013 La Estancia Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3013 La Estancia Ln, Houston, TX 77093
Eastex - Jensen

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5/2 with Refrigerator Included! -

(RLNE4671683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 La Estancia Ln have any available units?
3013 La Estancia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 La Estancia Ln have?
Some of 3013 La Estancia Ln's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 La Estancia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3013 La Estancia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 La Estancia Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 La Estancia Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3013 La Estancia Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3013 La Estancia Ln offers parking.
Does 3013 La Estancia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 La Estancia Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 La Estancia Ln have a pool?
No, 3013 La Estancia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3013 La Estancia Ln have accessible units?
No, 3013 La Estancia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 La Estancia Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 La Estancia Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beverly Hill Patio Homes
6353 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77057
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77099
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston