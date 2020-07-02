Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3011 S ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3011 S ST
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:11 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3011 S ST
3011 South Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3011 South Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village
Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Modern home, granite countertops, tile backsplash, high ceilings, double vanity in master bedroom move in ready! Will need a 24 prior notice after May 1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3011 S ST have any available units?
3011 S ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3011 S ST currently offering any rent specials?
3011 S ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 S ST pet-friendly?
No, 3011 S ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3011 S ST offer parking?
No, 3011 S ST does not offer parking.
Does 3011 S ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 S ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 S ST have a pool?
No, 3011 S ST does not have a pool.
Does 3011 S ST have accessible units?
No, 3011 S ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 S ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 S ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 S ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 S ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Providence Uptown
3323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77099
Pearl Midlane River Oaks
2121 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St
Houston, TX 77007
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston