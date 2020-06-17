All apartments in Houston
3010 La Estancia Lane
3010 La Estancia Lane

3010 La Estancia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3010 La Estancia Ln, Houston, TX 77093
Eastex - Jensen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,590 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 La Estancia Lane have any available units?
3010 La Estancia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3010 La Estancia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3010 La Estancia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 La Estancia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 La Estancia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3010 La Estancia Lane offer parking?
No, 3010 La Estancia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3010 La Estancia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 La Estancia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 La Estancia Lane have a pool?
No, 3010 La Estancia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3010 La Estancia Lane have accessible units?
No, 3010 La Estancia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 La Estancia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 La Estancia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 La Estancia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 La Estancia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

