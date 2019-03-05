All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3010 Junction Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3010 Junction Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3010 Junction Drive

3010 Junction Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3010 Junction Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Junction Drive have any available units?
3010 Junction Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Junction Drive have?
Some of 3010 Junction Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Junction Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Junction Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Junction Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Junction Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Junction Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Junction Drive offers parking.
Does 3010 Junction Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Junction Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Junction Drive have a pool?
No, 3010 Junction Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Junction Drive have accessible units?
No, 3010 Junction Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Junction Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Junction Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
1624 Holman St
1624 Holman St
Houston, TX 77004
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Rockridge Commons
17206 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston