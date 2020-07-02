Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3010 Greenhaven Lane
3010 Greenhaven Lane
3010 Greenhaven Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3010 Greenhaven Lane, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3010 Greenhaven Lane have any available units?
3010 Greenhaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3010 Greenhaven Lane have?
Some of 3010 Greenhaven Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3010 Greenhaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Greenhaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Greenhaven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Greenhaven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3010 Greenhaven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Greenhaven Lane offers parking.
Does 3010 Greenhaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 Greenhaven Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Greenhaven Lane have a pool?
No, 3010 Greenhaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Greenhaven Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3010 Greenhaven Lane has accessible units.
Does 3010 Greenhaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Greenhaven Lane has units with dishwashers.
