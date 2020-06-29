Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3007 Lazy Spring Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM
3007 Lazy Spring Dr
3007 Lazy Spring Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3007 Lazy Spring Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Looking for a short term rental in a convenient location of I-10, BW8 and 290, here it is.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3007 Lazy Spring Dr have any available units?
3007 Lazy Spring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3007 Lazy Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Lazy Spring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Lazy Spring Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Lazy Spring Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3007 Lazy Spring Dr offer parking?
No, 3007 Lazy Spring Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3007 Lazy Spring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Lazy Spring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Lazy Spring Dr have a pool?
No, 3007 Lazy Spring Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Lazy Spring Dr have accessible units?
No, 3007 Lazy Spring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Lazy Spring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Lazy Spring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Lazy Spring Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Lazy Spring Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
