Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 300 St Joseph Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
300 St Joseph Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
300 St Joseph Pkwy
300 St Joseph pkwy
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
300 St Joseph pkwy, Houston, TX 77002
Midtown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!
Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.
Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.
We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.
(RLNE4667014)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 St Joseph Pkwy have any available units?
300 St Joseph Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 300 St Joseph Pkwy have?
Some of 300 St Joseph Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 300 St Joseph Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
300 St Joseph Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 St Joseph Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 St Joseph Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 300 St Joseph Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 300 St Joseph Pkwy offers parking.
Does 300 St Joseph Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 St Joseph Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 St Joseph Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 300 St Joseph Pkwy has a pool.
Does 300 St Joseph Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 300 St Joseph Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 300 St Joseph Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 St Joseph Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Inwood Grove
7302 Alabonson Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77074
Springwood Park
1500 Witte Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston