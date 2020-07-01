All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975

3 Hermann Museum Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3 Hermann Museum Circle, Houston, TX 77004
Medical Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
rent:$1,654 -to $3,613
Apartment Features:
Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments
Spacious floor plans
Arched passageways
Ceramic entry
Arched windows
Designer-selected accent wall paint available at an additional charge
Upgraded recessed lighting in kitchen and dining areas
Vaulted ceilings *
Hardwood floors *
Built-in computer desks *
Large walk-in closets *
Linen closet *
Air-conditioning
Storage
Private balcony and/or patio *
Chef-caliber kitchen
Granite countertops
Custom friendly wood cabinetry
Stainless steel, eight-in deep double sink with disposal and pull-out faucet *
Ceramic tile floors
Breakfast bar *
Pantry
Stainless steel appliance package *
Cable-ready and high-speed internet access
Individual washer and dryer in apartment
Walk-in showers *
Contoured garden bath tub
Ice maker
Microwave
Dishwasher
Disability access (ADA compliant)

Community Features:
Gated community
Concierge services
Dry cleaning valet service
Cat and dog-friendly
Garage parking onsite
Resort-style pool
Heated lap pool
24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center
Putting green
24-hour cyber cafe with complimentary Starbucks coffee
24-hour business center
Beautiful landscaping
Apartments can overlook one of 5 courtyards, Hermann Park, Downtown Houston, or the Texas Medical Center
3 state-of-the-art stainless steel gas barbeque grills

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 have any available units?
3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 have?
Some of 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 currently offering any rent specials?
3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 is pet friendly.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 offer parking?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 offers parking.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 have a pool?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 has a pool.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 have accessible units?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 has accessible units.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 975 has units with dishwashers.

