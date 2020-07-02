All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794

3 Hermann Museum Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3 Hermann Museum Circle, Houston, TX 77004
Medical Center

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
valet service
yoga
Rent:$1,325 -to $2,880

Community Amenities

New Pet Playland Park with Pet Washing Station
Apple Airplay-Compatible Game Room With Shuffleboard, Nostalgia Arcade, And Foosball
Barbeque Areas with Propane and Charcoal Options
Clubhouse
Complimentary Wi-Fi Access In Common Areas*
Convenient Access To Major Highways
Convenient Multi-Level Parking Garage
Courtyard with Fire Pit
Designer Color Schemes
Elevator Services
Executive Conference Center
Extended Concierge Service Hrs
Fully Equipped Business Center With Wi-Fi
Heat
High-Speed Internet Available
Indoor Mail Facility
Major Regional Employers In Immediate Area
Medical Center Shuttle
New Spin Room for Cycle Enthusiasts
Night Patrol
Open 42-Inch Entertainment Bar
Package Receiving
Picnic Areas With Zen Garden Landscaping
Planned Resident Social Activities
Putting Green
Remote Controlled Limited Entry Gates
Resident Cyber Cafe With Starbucks Coffee
Short Term Lease
Street Parking
Two 24-Hr State-Of-The-Art Fitness Studios
Two Resort Style Pools
Valet Dry Cleaning
We Offer Zipcars Onsite
Welcome Center With Professional On-Site Management
Yoga/Pilates Room With Scheduled Monthly Classes

Apartment Amenities

Newly Renovated Units Available*
Brushed Chrome Hardware
Spacious, Open Kitchen With Abundant Cabinet Space And Island*
Breakfast Bar With Pendant Lighting*
Built-In Bookshelves*
Ceiling Fan
Deep Soaking 65 Gallon Roman Bathtubs
Dishwasher
Disposal
Dramatic Ceramic Tile Entries, Baths And Kitchens (Including Backsplash)*
Dual Master Bath Sinks With Vanity*
Exposed Brick Walls*
Glass Enclosed Standup Shower*
Granite Countertops*
Individual Climate Control
Large Space-Saver Microwave
Lofty Nine Foot Ceilings With Stunning Crown Molding*
Oversized Walk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 have any available units?
3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 have?
Some of 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 currently offering any rent specials?
3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 is pet friendly.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 offer parking?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 offers parking.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 have a pool?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 has a pool.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 have accessible units?
No, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 794 has units with dishwashers.

