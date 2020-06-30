3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 764

Amenities
Rent:$1,357 -to $3,240
Apartment Features:
Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments
Spacious floor plans
Arched passageways
Ceramic entry
Arched windows
Designer-selected accent wall paint available at an additional charge
Upgraded recessed lighting in kitchen and dining areas
Vaulted ceilings *
Hardwood floors *
Built-in computer desks *
Large walk-in closets *
Linen closet *
Air-conditioning
Storage
Private balcony and/or patio *
Chef-caliber kitchen
Granite countertops
Custom friendly wood cabinetry
Stainless steel, eight-in deep double sink with disposal and pull-out faucet *
Ceramic tile floors
Breakfast bar *
Pantry
Stainless steel appliance package *
Cable-ready and high-speed internet access
Individual washer and dryer in apartment
Walk-in showers *
Contoured garden bath tub
Ice maker
Microwave
Dishwasher
Disability access (ADA compliant)
Community Features:
Gated community
Concierge services
Dry cleaning valet service
Cat and dog-friendly
Garage parking onsite
Resort-style pool
Heated lap pool
24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center
Putting green
24-hour cyber cafe with complimentary Starbucks coffee
24-hour business center
Beautiful landscaping
Apartments can overlook one of 5 courtyards, Hermann Park, Downtown Houston, or the Texas Medical Center
3 state-of-the-art stainless steel gas barbeque grills