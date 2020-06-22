All apartments in Houston
3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478

3 Hermann Museum Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3 Hermann Museum Circle, Houston, TX 77004
Medical Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
internet access
Rent:$2,115 -to $6,065
Apartment Features:

Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments
Spacious floor plans
Arched passageways
Ceramic entry
Arched windows
Designer-selected accent wall paint available at an additional charge
Upgraded recessed lighting in kitchen and dining areas
Vaulted ceilings *
Hardwood floors *
Built-in computer desks *
Large walk-in closets *
Linen closet *
Air-conditioning
Storage
Private balcony and/or patio *
Chef-caliber kitchen
Granite countertops
Custom friendly wood cabinetry
Stainless steel, eight-in deep double sink with disposal and pull-out faucet *
Ceramic tile floors
Breakfast bar *
Pantry
Stainless steel appliance package *
Cable-ready and high-speed internet access
Individual washer and dryer in apartment
Walk-in showers *
Contoured garden bath tub
Ice maker
Microwave
Dishwasher
Disability access (ADA compliant)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 have any available units?
3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 have?
Some of 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 currently offering any rent specials?
3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 pet-friendly?
No, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 offer parking?
No, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 does not offer parking.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 have a pool?
No, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 does not have a pool.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 have accessible units?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 has accessible units.
Does 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1478 has units with dishwashers.

