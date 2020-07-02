3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1272

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center concierge courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly valet service

Rent:$1,746 -to $3,237

Apartment Features:

Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments

Spacious floor plans

Arched passageways

Ceramic entry

Arched windows

Designer-selected accent wall paint available at an additional charge

Upgraded recessed lighting in kitchen and dining areas

Vaulted ceilings *

Hardwood floors *

Built-in computer desks *

Large walk-in closets *

Linen closet *

Air-conditioning

Storage

Private balcony and/or patio *

Chef-caliber kitchen

Granite countertops

Custom friendly wood cabinetry

Stainless steel, eight-in deep double sink with disposal and pull-out faucet *

Ceramic tile floors

Breakfast bar *

Pantry

Stainless steel appliance package *

Cable-ready and high-speed internet access

Individual washer and dryer in apartment

Walk-in showers *

Contoured garden bath tub

Ice maker

Microwave

Dishwasher

Disability access (ADA compliant)



Community Features:

Gated community

Concierge services

Dry cleaning valet service

Cat and dog-friendly

Garage parking onsite

Resort-style pool

Heated lap pool

24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center

Putting green

24-hour cyber cafe with complimentary Starbucks coffee

24-hour business center

Beautiful landscaping

Apartments can overlook one of 5 courtyards, Hermann Park, Downtown Houston, or the Texas Medical Center

3 state-of-the-art stainless steel gas barbeque grills