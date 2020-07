Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave

Location, Location, Location! Minutes from many local amenities and easy commutes to downtown. Contemporary metal exterior, perfect for low utility bills. First floor is a large guest bedroom with bath, stained concrete floor. Second floor is HUGE living, dining and half bath with pine floors, granite countertops and an under counter wine cooler. Third floor is the master bedroom w/great master bath includes stone vanities.