All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2935 La Estancia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2935 La Estancia Lane
Last updated June 10 2019 at 5:57 PM

2935 La Estancia Lane

2935 La Estancia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2935 La Estancia Lane, Houston, TX 77093
Eastex - Jensen

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 2 bath, 1,562 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features beautiful tile floors throughout, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 La Estancia Lane have any available units?
2935 La Estancia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2935 La Estancia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2935 La Estancia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 La Estancia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2935 La Estancia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2935 La Estancia Lane offer parking?
No, 2935 La Estancia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2935 La Estancia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2935 La Estancia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 La Estancia Lane have a pool?
No, 2935 La Estancia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2935 La Estancia Lane have accessible units?
No, 2935 La Estancia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 La Estancia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2935 La Estancia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2935 La Estancia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2935 La Estancia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St
Houston, TX 77030
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Tierwester Village
7812 Tierwester St
Houston, TX 77021
The Preserve at Cypress Creek
1007 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston