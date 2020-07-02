2930 Milam St

Amenities
We have finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.
Quick Notes
Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.
Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)
Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.
We find people apartments professionally. It's super cool.
We're also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.
We're free to work with!
Apartments are pet friendly!
Tacos. Tacos are awesome.
Apartment Amenities
Chef inspired kitchens with large islands, quartz counter tops, stone backsplash
Stainless steel appliance package
Gooseneck faucets with pull down sprays
Undermount sinks in kitchen and baths
Soft close cabinets and drawers in kitchens & baths
Designer custom wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting
Full-size washer & dryer in each home
Custom framed mirrors
Spa inspired bathrooms with soaking tubs & separate showers
Wood-style flooring
Spacious walk-in closets with built-in shelving
Private balconies
Community Amenities
Fantastic Midtown location with stunning views of Downtown & The Galleria
Penthouse Homes available
Walkability to shops, restaurants, & exciting night life
Controlled access to the building & parking garage
Climate controlled corridors
Continuous hot water with Teal water system
Infinity edge pool with cabanas, lounge seating, covered outdoor kitchen & TVs
Resident social lounge with entertaining kitchen, coffee bar, pool table & arcade games
Resident business center with computers & wireless printing
Two-story platinum athletic club featuring Matrix weight machines, cardio equipment & free weights
Yoga, spinning & stability studio with virtual cycling & interactive fitness
Wi-Fi throughout indoor & outdoor amenity spaces
Dry cleaning station
Electric car charging station
Valet trash pick-up & recycling program
24 Hour package accessibility
Smoke free community
Pet Friendly
Storage units available
Fully furnished guest suite available for residents to rent for family and friends
Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?
Yes, chances are you are tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we are here. Taco Street Houston. We are in the business of finding people like you apartments. We are also super free to work with.