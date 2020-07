Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom & 2.5 bathroom townhome with wood floors in most developed section of EADO with gated front door, street guest parking. Walking distance to Toyota Center, Minute Maid Park, Convention Center, and walk to Dynamo games. Green space in front. Convenient location, modern open floorplan 2nd floor living with high ceilings. Comes with washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Come check out this wonderful home!