2900 W Dallas St

Hear ye, hear ye! I call to thee a toast! To our vanquished enemies for providing a true contest of valor and strength! To our allies who showed true loyalty and resilience in hard time. To the gods! (the old and the new) for totally being on our side, because it would have been really awkward if they weren’t. And finally, to our spoils! We’ve all dreamed of the day where we can finally live in this fantastically modern Houston apartment with the it’s fancy cabana lined resort pool, it’s swanky gym with a cool towel fridge thing, and best yet, it’s spacious granite countertops large enough for our soon-to-be-frequent royal feasts of great splendor. A toast!



Apartment Amenities



Panoramic Skyline Views



Impressive Ten to Fifteen Foot Ceilings



Four Custom Interior Packages



Carrara Marble and Onyx Tile Backsplashes



42' Cabinetry with Espresso, White and Walnut Color Options



Granite Countertops with St Andrews Gray and DalTile Gold Color Options



Island Kitchens



Gas Ranges



Gooseneck Faucets with Pull Down Sprays



Contemporary Pendant Lighting and Under Cabinet Lighting



Built in Wine Chillers



Upscale Stainless Appliance Package Including Side by Side Refrigerators



Mechosystems Shades



Wood and Tile Flooring



Washers and Dryers



Oversized Oval Garden Tubs



Vertical Spas Showers



Private Balconies & Oversized Patios



Loft Style Concrete Pillar



Dramatic Floor to Ceiling Windows



Water Conserving Plumbing Fixtures



Central Water System Providing Unlimited Conditioned Hot Water



Energy Efficient Windows



Energy Efficient Heating and Cooling Systems



Comcast Cable, AT&T and DIRECPATH Available



Community Amenities



2,800 Sq. Ft. Fitness Center and Yoga Studio



Massage Room



75' Lap Pool with Sun Lounge



Barbecue Pavilion with Outdoor TV & Fireplace



Poolside Cabanas with Pool Shower



Pool Loggia with covered Media & Dining Spaces



Fire Pit



Jacuzzi Spa



1400 Sq. Ft. Private Pet Park



Pet Spa Dog Wash



Club Room with Demonstration Kitchen



Game Room with Beverage Kitchen



Screening Room



Catering Kitchen



Private Dining Room



Outdoor Dining Room



Zen Garden



Herb and Vegetable Garden



Great Lawn



Library



Wi-Fi Café & Business Center



Bicycle Center



Storage Facilities



On-site ATM



On-site Management



Services:



24-Hour Concierge Service



Valet Parking



Valet Dry Cleaning



Package Acceptance



Apartment Butler Mobile Concierge App



Concierge Car Detailing



Seasonal Poolside Concierge



Guest Suite



Massage Services



On-site 24-hour Emergency Maintenance



Recycling



Electric Vehicle Charging Stations



Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas



24-hour Starbucks Coffee Bar



Online Payments Available



Working with us.



We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).