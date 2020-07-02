All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:11 PM

2900 W Dallas St

2900 West Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2900 West Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
valet service
yoga
Hear ye, hear ye! I call to thee a toast! To our vanquished enemies for providing a true contest of valor and strength! To our allies who showed true loyalty and resilience in hard time. To the gods! (the old and the new) for totally being on our side, because it would have been really awkward if they weren&rsquo;t. And finally, to our spoils! We&rsquo;ve all dreamed of the day where we can finally live in this fantastically modern Houston apartment with the it&rsquo;s fancy cabana lined resort pool, it&rsquo;s swanky gym with a cool towel fridge thing, and best yet, it&rsquo;s spacious granite countertops large enough for our soon-to-be-frequent royal feasts of great splendor. A toast!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Panoramic Skyline Views

Impressive Ten to Fifteen Foot Ceilings

Four Custom Interior Packages

Carrara Marble and Onyx Tile Backsplashes

42' Cabinetry with Espresso, White and Walnut Color Options

Granite Countertops with St Andrews Gray and DalTile Gold Color Options

Island Kitchens

Gas Ranges

Gooseneck Faucets with Pull Down Sprays

Contemporary Pendant Lighting and Under Cabinet Lighting

Built in Wine Chillers

Upscale Stainless Appliance Package Including Side by Side Refrigerators

Mechosystems Shades

Wood and Tile Flooring

Washers and Dryers

Oversized Oval Garden Tubs

Vertical Spas Showers

Private Balconies & Oversized Patios

Loft Style Concrete Pillar

Dramatic Floor to Ceiling Windows

Water Conserving Plumbing Fixtures

Central Water System Providing Unlimited Conditioned Hot Water

Energy Efficient Windows

Energy Efficient Heating and Cooling Systems

Comcast Cable, AT&T and DIRECPATH Available

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

2,800 Sq. Ft. Fitness Center and Yoga Studio

Massage Room

75' Lap Pool with Sun Lounge

Barbecue Pavilion with Outdoor TV & Fireplace

Poolside Cabanas with Pool Shower

Pool Loggia with covered Media & Dining Spaces

Fire Pit

Jacuzzi Spa

1400 Sq. Ft. Private Pet Park

Pet Spa Dog Wash

Club Room with Demonstration Kitchen

Game Room with Beverage Kitchen

Screening Room

Catering Kitchen

Private Dining Room

Outdoor Dining Room

Zen Garden

Herb and Vegetable Garden

Great Lawn

Library

Wi-Fi Caf&eacute; & Business Center

Bicycle Center

Storage Facilities

On-site ATM

On-site Management

Services:

24-Hour Concierge Service

Valet Parking

Valet Dry Cleaning

Package Acceptance

Apartment Butler Mobile Concierge App

Concierge Car Detailing

Seasonal Poolside Concierge

Guest Suite

Massage Services

On-site 24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Recycling

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas

24-hour Starbucks Coffee Bar

Online Payments Available

Working with us.

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We&rsquo;ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we&rsquo;ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We&rsquo;re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it&rsquo;s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you&rsquo;re looking for in a new apartment and we&rsquo;ll take care of the rest. Plus, we&rsquo;re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 W Dallas St have any available units?
2900 W Dallas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 W Dallas St have?
Some of 2900 W Dallas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 W Dallas St currently offering any rent specials?
2900 W Dallas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 W Dallas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 W Dallas St is pet friendly.
Does 2900 W Dallas St offer parking?
Yes, 2900 W Dallas St offers parking.
Does 2900 W Dallas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 W Dallas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 W Dallas St have a pool?
Yes, 2900 W Dallas St has a pool.
Does 2900 W Dallas St have accessible units?
Yes, 2900 W Dallas St has accessible units.
Does 2900 W Dallas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 W Dallas St does not have units with dishwashers.

