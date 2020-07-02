2900 Dallas St Unit: B1

Amenities
Apartment Home Features:
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Living Room
Dining Room
Floorplans with Bonus Room/Office/Den Available
Patio or Balcony
Pantry
Full-Size Washer & Dryer* or Connections
Deluxe Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Wine Coolers*
Inside Free Standing Islands*
Custom Wood Cabinets
Stainless Steel Appliances
Refrigerator/Freezer
Gas Range/Oven
Microwave Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Oak Hardwood Floors
High/Vaulted Ceilings
Extra Storage Space
Master Bathroom
Granite Counter with Dual Sinks
Oversized Garden Tub
Enclosed Glass Shower*
Unlimited Hot Water
Walk-in Closets
Dressing Area
Built-in Shelves
Cable-ready
Wheelchair Accessible
Unfurnished
*In Most Homes
Community Features:
New Gated Property
Reserved Garage, Covered, & Guest Parking
Club House
Business Center with Conference Rooms
Four Swimming Pools
Fitness Center
WiFi Access
Elevators
BBQ Areas
Pet Friendly (call for restrictions)
Public Transportation Nearby
Additional Community Amenities & Services:
4 Unique Swimming Pools, 4 Courtyards with Lush Landscaping, Outdoor Grilling Stations and HDTVs, 2-Story Fitness Center, 2-Story Business Center with Conference Rooms, Private Resident Clubroom, and Gated Parking Garage
Located near 610 and 59, residents are minutes away from the employment, dining and entertainment at Galleria Mall, Richmond Strip, Memorial Park and Golf Course, Uptown Houston and adjacent to Whole Foods, a grocery market offering gourmet foods, organic produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, cheeses, wines and coffee.
Special Offer:
1/2 Month Up Front on 1 Bedroom Apartments
One Month Up Front on 2 Bedroom Apartments
12 Month Lease
$50/$75 Application Fee