2900 Dallas St Unit: A2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2900 Dallas St Unit: A2

2900 West Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2900 West Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Apartment Home Features:
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Living Room
Dining Room
Floorplans with Bonus Room/Office/Den Available
Patio or Balcony
Pantry
Full-Size Washer & Dryer* or Connections
Deluxe Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Wine Coolers*
Inside Free Standing Islands*
Custom Wood Cabinets
Stainless Steel Appliances
Refrigerator/Freezer
Gas Range/Oven
Microwave Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Oak Hardwood Floors
High/Vaulted Ceilings
Extra Storage Space
Master Bathroom
Granite Counter with Dual Sinks
Oversized Garden Tub
Enclosed Glass Shower*
Unlimited Hot Water
Walk-in Closets
Dressing Area
Built-in Shelves
Cable-ready
Wheelchair Accessible
Unfurnished

*In Most Homes

Community Features:
New Gated Property
Reserved Garage, Covered, & Guest Parking
Club House
Business Center with Conference Rooms
Four Swimming Pools
Fitness Center
WiFi Access
Elevators
BBQ Areas
Pet Friendly (call for restrictions)
Public Transportation Nearby

Additional Community Amenities & Services:
4 Unique Swimming Pools, 4 Courtyards with Lush Landscaping, Outdoor Grilling Stations and HDTVs, 2-Story Fitness Center, 2-Story Business Center with Conference Rooms, Private Resident Clubroom, and Gated Parking Garage

Located near 610 and 59, residents are minutes away from the employment, dining and entertainment at Galleria Mall, Richmond Strip, Memorial Park and Golf Course, Uptown Houston and adjacent to Whole Foods, a grocery market offering gourmet foods, organic produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, cheeses, wines and coffee.

Special Offer:
1/2 Month Up Front on 1 Bedroom Apartments
One Month Up Front on 2 Bedroom Apartments

12 Month Lease
$50/$75 Application Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 have any available units?
2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 have?
Some of 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 have a pool?
Yes, 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 has a pool.
Does 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 have accessible units?
Yes, 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 has accessible units.
Does 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Dallas St Unit: A2 has units with dishwashers.

