Last updated December 7 2019 at 2:28 AM

2865 Westhollow Dr

2865 Westhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2865 Westhollow Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely beautiful townhouse in a gated community, tastefully updated, downstairs has engineered wood flooring. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42 solid birch cabinets. Master en-suite includes tray ceilings ,double sinks in the extended vanity & walk-in shower. Conveniently located near Hwy 6 & Westpark Tollway

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 Westhollow Dr have any available units?
2865 Westhollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2865 Westhollow Dr have?
Some of 2865 Westhollow Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2865 Westhollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2865 Westhollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 Westhollow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2865 Westhollow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2865 Westhollow Dr offer parking?
No, 2865 Westhollow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2865 Westhollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2865 Westhollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 Westhollow Dr have a pool?
No, 2865 Westhollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2865 Westhollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 2865 Westhollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 Westhollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2865 Westhollow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

