2865 Westhollow Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely beautiful townhouse in a gated community, tastefully updated, downstairs has engineered wood flooring. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42 solid birch cabinets. Master en-suite includes tray ceilings ,double sinks in the extended vanity & walk-in shower. Conveniently located near Hwy 6 & Westpark Tollway



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.