All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2842 Junction Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2842 Junction Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:15 AM

2842 Junction Drive

2842 Junction Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2842 Junction Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Junction Drive have any available units?
2842 Junction Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Junction Drive have?
Some of 2842 Junction Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Junction Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Junction Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Junction Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2842 Junction Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2842 Junction Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Junction Drive offers parking.
Does 2842 Junction Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Junction Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Junction Drive have a pool?
No, 2842 Junction Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Junction Drive have accessible units?
No, 2842 Junction Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Junction Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 Junction Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fountains at Champion
14827 Mittlestedt Champions Road
Houston, TX 77069
Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Broadstone Skyline
707 Saulnier St
Houston, TX 77002
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave
Houston, TX 77002
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77036

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston