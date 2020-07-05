Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2841 Mccart Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2841 Mccart Ave
2841 Mccarty Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2841 Mccarty Street, Houston, TX 77029
Denver Harbor - Port Houston
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move In Special $99 covers your Application, Administration, and Deposit! You also get $500 off of your first month rent!!! Call Now!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2841 Mccart Ave have any available units?
2841 Mccart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2841 Mccart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2841 Mccart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 Mccart Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2841 Mccart Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2841 Mccart Ave offer parking?
No, 2841 Mccart Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2841 Mccart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2841 Mccart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 Mccart Ave have a pool?
No, 2841 Mccart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2841 Mccart Ave have accessible units?
No, 2841 Mccart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 Mccart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2841 Mccart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2841 Mccart Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2841 Mccart Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
