Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

2828 Old Spanish Trl

2828 Old Spanish Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment for rent is located in the Medical Center area of Houston TX 77054.&nbsp;One bedroom apartments start at $1191.&nbsp;Two bedroom apartments start at $1679.&nbsp;This property is 5 years old, it was built in 2015, and has 299 units.&nbsp;Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax.

*This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income.

Call/text us as soon as possible at&nbsp;(281) 326-4663 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment around $1,000 this apartment will go fast./&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Old Spanish Trl have any available units?
2828 Old Spanish Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Old Spanish Trl have?
Some of 2828 Old Spanish Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Old Spanish Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Old Spanish Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Old Spanish Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Old Spanish Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2828 Old Spanish Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Old Spanish Trl offers parking.
Does 2828 Old Spanish Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Old Spanish Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Old Spanish Trl have a pool?
No, 2828 Old Spanish Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Old Spanish Trl have accessible units?
No, 2828 Old Spanish Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Old Spanish Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 Old Spanish Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

