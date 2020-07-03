All apartments in Houston
2827 Dunvale Rd

2827 Dunvale Road · No Longer Available
Location

2827 Dunvale Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 Bedroom with close proximity to Galleria, Memorial City and much more! Located off bustling Westheimer Rd, there is easy access to 610 Loop, Highway 59, I-10 and Westpark Tollway, as well as many restaurants and shopping. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and open-concept living, provide a great home for two roommates or small families. This lease terms ends in September with options to release with complex, if new tenants are able to meet qualifications. Welcome home! For more pictures, please send message.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Dunvale Rd have any available units?
2827 Dunvale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2827 Dunvale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Dunvale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Dunvale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2827 Dunvale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2827 Dunvale Rd offer parking?
No, 2827 Dunvale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2827 Dunvale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Dunvale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Dunvale Rd have a pool?
No, 2827 Dunvale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2827 Dunvale Rd have accessible units?
No, 2827 Dunvale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Dunvale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 Dunvale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2827 Dunvale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2827 Dunvale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

