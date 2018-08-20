Rent Calculator
2818 Princeton Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:29 PM
2818 Princeton Street
2818 Princeton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2818 Princeton Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2818 Princeton Street have any available units?
2818 Princeton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2818 Princeton Street have?
Some of 2818 Princeton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2818 Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Princeton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Princeton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Princeton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2818 Princeton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Princeton Street offers parking.
Does 2818 Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2818 Princeton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 2818 Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 2818 Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 Princeton Street has units with dishwashers.
