All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2818 Junction Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2818 Junction Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:21 PM

2818 Junction Drive

2818 Junction Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2818 Junction Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Junction Drive have any available units?
2818 Junction Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2818 Junction Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Junction Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Junction Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Junction Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Junction Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Junction Drive offers parking.
Does 2818 Junction Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Junction Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Junction Drive have a pool?
No, 2818 Junction Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Junction Drive have accessible units?
No, 2818 Junction Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Junction Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Junction Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 Junction Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2818 Junction Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr
Houston, TX 77339
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77042
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
Avana Eldridge
1415 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston