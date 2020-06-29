All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

2817 W Dallas St

2817 West Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2817 West Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5765701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 W Dallas St have any available units?
2817 W Dallas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2817 W Dallas St currently offering any rent specials?
2817 W Dallas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 W Dallas St pet-friendly?
No, 2817 W Dallas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2817 W Dallas St offer parking?
No, 2817 W Dallas St does not offer parking.
Does 2817 W Dallas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 W Dallas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 W Dallas St have a pool?
Yes, 2817 W Dallas St has a pool.
Does 2817 W Dallas St have accessible units?
No, 2817 W Dallas St does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 W Dallas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 W Dallas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 W Dallas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 W Dallas St does not have units with air conditioning.

