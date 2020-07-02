Rent Calculator
2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32
2814 South Bartell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2814 South Bartell Drive, Houston, TX 77054
South Main
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great Location, walking distance to NRG/Medical Center, Newly renovated
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 have any available units?
2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 have?
Some of 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 currently offering any rent specials?
2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 is pet friendly.
Does 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 offer parking?
Yes, 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 offers parking.
Does 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 have a pool?
Yes, 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 has a pool.
Does 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 have accessible units?
No, 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2814 S Bartell Dr Apt J32 has units with dishwashers.
