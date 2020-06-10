All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2810 Misty Heath Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2810 Misty Heath Lane
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:15 PM

2810 Misty Heath Lane

2810 Misty Heath Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2810 Misty Heath Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Corner Unit Townhome-Gated Community! Former model unit! Fantastic upgrade,, crown molding, tile throughout main floor, brilliant light exposure. Great floorplan for entertaining - spacious living room, dining room & incredible kitchen w/ granite counters, tile backsplash, ample cabinet space, SS appliances, & extensive breakfast bar! Large master w/ high ceilings, his/her sinks, sep shower, & whirlpool tub! Attached garage, private patio, & great views of the area pool!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Misty Heath Lane have any available units?
2810 Misty Heath Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2810 Misty Heath Lane have?
Some of 2810 Misty Heath Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Misty Heath Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Misty Heath Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Misty Heath Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2810 Misty Heath Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2810 Misty Heath Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Misty Heath Lane offers parking.
Does 2810 Misty Heath Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Misty Heath Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Misty Heath Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2810 Misty Heath Lane has a pool.
Does 2810 Misty Heath Lane have accessible units?
No, 2810 Misty Heath Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Misty Heath Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 Misty Heath Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Aris Market Square
409 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Ashley Square
6330 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Colony Oaks
6666 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston