Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2806 Cleburne Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2806 Cleburne Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2806 Cleburne Street
2806 Cleburne Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2806 Cleburne Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2806 Cleburne Street have any available units?
2806 Cleburne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2806 Cleburne Street currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Cleburne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Cleburne Street pet-friendly?
No, 2806 Cleburne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2806 Cleburne Street offer parking?
No, 2806 Cleburne Street does not offer parking.
Does 2806 Cleburne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Cleburne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Cleburne Street have a pool?
No, 2806 Cleburne Street does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Cleburne Street have accessible units?
No, 2806 Cleburne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Cleburne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 Cleburne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 Cleburne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2806 Cleburne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Redford
1221 Redford Rd
Houston, TX 77034
Tuscany Lane Apartments
2001 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road
Houston, TX 77099
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston