Wonderful 2 bedroom condo in an over 55 community in the heart of Kingwood! Featuring granite counters wood laminate and tile flooring throughout and conveniently located on the first floor. Pretty and peaceful place to live, plus this unit is practically all new! Residents can enjoy the pond, pool, spa, exercise room, as well as many social activities offered. Within walking distance to Randalls, CVS and dining, this really is an ideal location at an affordable price!