2801 Waterwall Drive

801 Waterwall Drive, Houston, TX 77056 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Contact Name : Hadi Hassan Contact number : 281-606-0944 Email : houston@tacostreet.co _____________________________________________________ Ah yes, another sold out crowd at Madison Cube Garden to see you perform. It wasn’t always like this. Back when you started your muppet themed rock-opera band, people thought you were a lunatic. How could you retire from your illustrious career of rocket scientist/professional athlete/famous underwear model? They didn’t understand you. Those were just hobbies. But your muppet rock opera band…...it was your true calling. The thing that kept you up at night year after year. And you’ve done it. 3 years after you’ve retired from your past life the world has been overwhelmed with the once-in-a-lifetime beauty that’s been unleashed from your fuzzy muppet filled soul. And yeah, you’ve now become super wealthy which means you can finally afford to live in that cool Houston apartment you’ve been dreaming about. Nice! _____________________________________________________ Quick Notes Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks. Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer) Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work. We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool. We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston. We’re free to work with! Apartments are pet friendly! Tacos. Tacos are awesome. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 10’ and 11' Ceilings Teak Wood Floors Maple Cabinets Brushed Nickel Hardware Full-Size Washer and Dryer Walk-in Closets Solar Shades Built-in Bookshelves Computer Niche Balconies Flex Space Islands Stainless Steel Appliances Gas Range Granite Countertops Wine Coolers Garden Tubs Separate Showers Granite Countertops Linen Closets _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Sparkling Pool with Tanning Shelf Outdoor Fire Pit and Fireplace Gas Grills Tranquil Water Fountain Catering Kitchen with Serving Bar Dining Room Lounge Area City Views Private Conversation Nooks 55” Plasma TV Shuffle Board Fireplace Conversation Area State-of-the-Art Equipment Free Weights Cardio Training Studio _____________________________________________________ Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Houston. We’re an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we’re far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we’re then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we’re free to work with too. [ Published 11-Jun-19 / ID 3021134 ]